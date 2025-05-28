New bisqqit Tool Brings Real-Time Signal Maps to Broadcast Sales

A new broadcast sales technology platform is aiming to modernize how stations and agencies map and plan audio campaigns. bisqqit introduces the first geo-coded mapping and planning software built specifically for retail-focused radio advertising.

The platform provides real-time visual tools designed to streamline sales presentations, market coverage analysis, and collaborative media planning. bisqqit’s core features include instant station coverage maps, competitive signal comparisons, ZIP code and retail-location targeting, and demographic data reporting, all tailored for local, regional, and national broadcast markets for use by internal sales teams and external agency planners.

The company has also rolled out a new research support service. bisqqit’s “Backroom Services” function as an on-demand extension of a client’s team, producing custom analysis, reports, and visuals for pitches and planning. The offering is designed to help stations and agencies reduce turnaround times without expanding headcount.

Managing Partner and Co-Creator Kathleen Fink commented, “We built bisqqit for the people who live and breathe radio sales and planning every day. Our industry has long needed an all-in-one solution that’s smarter, faster, and built for real collaboration. bisqqit brings clarity to the audio planning process—and finally delivers what so many teams have been missing.”

VeteranGrace Agostino added, “I had the privilege of witnessing Kathleen bring bisqqit to life from day one. This platform is truly game-changing—it simplifies the complex, brings transparency to planning, and empowers both agencies and stations to work smarter. bisqqit will revolutionize how we do business.”