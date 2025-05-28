Fire Ravages Local Broadcast Studio In Northwest Ohio

A fire that broke out early Saturday morning, May 24, has destroyed the longtime broadcast home of WBNO and WQCT in Bryan, OH. The structure was deemed a total loss after the blaze engulfed the facility, which had hosted both stations since the 1960s.

The fire at the home of B-Rock 100.9 and Q 96.5 was first reported around 4 a.m., prompting an extensive emergency response from multiple area departments. Fire crews remained on scene for hours, with aerial trucks deployed to fight the flames. By 7 a.m., the blaze was contained and the building was hollowed out.

Officials confirmed that no one was inside the building at the time of the fire and no injuries were reported. At this time, the cause of the fire remains under investigation.

In a message posted to WBNO’s Facebook page, station staff described the emotional toll of the loss and confirmed plans to rebuild. “Our work home suffered a devastating fire last night that has left the building, and our hearts completely gutted. It is for all intents and purposes a total loss.”

Though shaken, the WBNO and WQCT teams affirmed their commitment to return. “We are going to rebuild!! We aren’t going anywhere!!” the post continued. “From these ashes, we will rise again. Bigger and better than ever before.”