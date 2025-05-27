Home Depot Claims Memorial Day Weekend’s Radio Ad Crown

The unofficial start of summer has arrived, and, after a quiet lead-up, home improvement retailers exploded across America’s radio airwaves, claiming dominance in Media Monitors’ pre-holiday Spot Ten Radio rankings for the week of May 19–25.

The Home Depot soundly commanded the top of the national chart, while Lowe’s joined its chief rival in the top three to reach homeowners preparing for yard work, deck repairs, and pre-summer upgrades. Sandwiched between the two was Progressive, which fell to second place but remained a dominant national presence.

Verizon Wireless, a consistent radio spender, held onto a top-five position despite slipping two spots to fourth. With summer travel looming, wireless providers like Verizon are promoting upgraded plans and data packages to consumers looking for connectivity on the move.

Another notable climber of the week was Mattress Firm, jumping five spots to land at number five. The mattress retailer traditionally makes its biggest advertising push around Memorial Day, and its strong upward movement on the chart reflects renewed investment in radio for short-term, high-impact reach.

Further down the rankings, the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration moved up from 12th to 9th place, signaling a strategic spike in public safety messages timed to the long weekend. With millions of Americans expected to hit the road, this outreach was well-suited for radio’s in-car role.

As economic conditions evolve through the summer, all eyes will be on which brands continue to invest in radio’s unique ability to reach consumers on the move.