Radio Outperforms Digital Competitors in Connected Car Influence

While radio may not have the captive audience in the car it once did, it still beats out all other audio competitors when it comes to in-car reach, and more importantly, impact. Even with the rise of streaming and on-demand content, AM/FM remains the dominant ad-supported audio source behind the wheel. And new data from Audacy’s Connected Car study reveals that its influence doesn’t stop at awareness.

The data underscores a clear trend: radio listeners aren’t just hearing ads – they’re acting on them.

Based on a survey of 966 connected car drivers, the findings show that 56% of respondents looked up more information about an advertiser after hearing a radio ad while driving, and 53% discussed the product with friends or family.

Nearly half of respondents reported walking into a store they had heard about while driving, highlighting radio’s ability to prompt immediate foot traffic from high-intent audiences. Another 41% said they made a purchase, providing a direct link between on-air exposure and sales activity.

Audio’s influence extended beyond commerce. A surprising 48% of listeners said they engaged in community activism after hearing a relevant message, and 40% said they were motivated to vote. These responses suggest that radio continues to play a powerful role in civic engagement and public discourse.

The study also found evidence of cross-platform behavior: 44% of listeners subscribed to a streaming video service after hearing a radio ad, while 42% watched a TV show or film that was promoted on-air.

Podcast advertising showed comparable strength, with 50% of listeners searching for more information, 47% discussing the brand, and 49% ultimately making a purchase. One standout finding: over 45% of connected car listeners reported visiting a store after hearing an audio ad during a drive. That performance is amplified by the connected car demographic, which spends more than $1,000 annually across categories such as retail, home improvement, education, and financial services.

According to Edison Research, AM/FM radio and podcasts account for 93% of all ad-supported in-car audio listening, making audio one of the most efficient and scalable tools for advertisers aiming to reach mobile, purchase-ready consumers.

Audacy Senior Director of Research & Insights Reggie Shah noted, “Audio delivers influence in real time. Whether it’s a trusted radio host or a podcast they’re connecting with on the road, it’s shaping decisions and conversations when it matters most.”

Audacy Senior Insights Analyst Emily Hurwitz added that timing plays a pivotal role: “The car isn’t just where people tune in—it’s where they’re minutes from a store, a restaurant, or a purchase decision,” the report states. “When a radio or podcast ad hits during a drive, it reaches consumers at a uniquely powerful moment: hands on the wheel, brand on the mind, and purchase just ahead.”