Hispanic Radio Conference’s Best Price Ends After Memorial Day

Radio Ink’s 2025 Hispanic Radio Conference is coming to Houston June 11–12, and early bird pricing wraps up Tuesday, May 27 at 12:01a ET, immediately following the Memorial Day weekend. Register before the deadline to secure the lowest available rate for the industry’s premier gathering focused on Hispanic radio’s future, revenue growth, and strategic innovation.

Since its launch in 2007, the two-day event has become renowned for cutting-edge discussions on programming, audience engagement, in-car audio trends, AI adoption, geotargeted ad technology, and more.

Among this year’s headline speakers:

Telemundo Station Group President José Cancela will open the conference with Being Extraordinary During Non-Ordinary Times, a keynote focused on transformational leadership amid the current social and political climate.

Media futurist and author Peter Remington will deliver a session on modernizing Hispanic radio ad strategies through digital targeting, influencer marketing, and hyperlocal approaches.

In a highly anticipated keynote conversation, Radio Ink Executive of the Year and Spanish Broadcasting System President/CEO Raúl Alarcón will headline The Future of Hispanic Radio, a one-on-one discussion about the industry’s path forward. Alarcón, who helped grow SBS from a single station into a national multimedia network, will share hard-won lessons, his vision for elevating Hispanic radio in the broader media economy, and his concerns about the industry’s current advertising revenue gap.

The 2025 Hispanic Radio Conference will also host the Medallas de Cortez Awards, honoring excellence in Hispanic radio management, programming, and sales, in tribute to Raoul Cortez, founder of the first Spanish-language radio station in the US.

Additional sessions will tackle everything from immigration’s impact on local radio to revenue opportunities on Main Street and strategic planning for the second Trump administration.

Speakers and panelists include:

SBS EVP/Chief Content Officer Jesus Salas

Nielsen Audio Managing Director Rich Tunkel

Fletcher, Heald & Hildreth Partner Frank Montero

Entravision SVP Angie Balderas and Deputy General Counsel Christopher Wood

Colorado Broadcasters Association President/CEO Justin Sasso

Audacy Houston SVP/Market Manager Sarah Frazier

Aerostar Media GM Belia Paz

Solmart Media CEO Tomás Martinez

Topics include:

Unlocking local revenue potential beyond traditional ratings metrics

Helping auto advertisers navigate consumer anxiety around tariffs

What new federal leadership and FCC direction mean for broadcasters

The latest findings on Nielsen’s “3-Minute Rule” and its industry impact

How podcasting is growing radio’s footprint among younger, on-demand audiences

Emerging tech and strategic shifts driving radio forward — from AI tools to Gen Z outreach

Revitalizing content and local connection using time-tested radio fundamentals

Protecting AM radio’s future in the dashboard — and reimagining its relevance today

Lock in Early Bird pricing NOW before it ends at 12:01a ET on May 27, then make your hotel reservation at the exclusive HRC rate.