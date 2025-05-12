Sport Radio Delivers for Liquor Brands During NBA, NHL Seasons

As liquor brands look to break through in a competitive market, a new study shows that NBA and NHL radio listeners are not only more likely to recall alcohol ads they heard on AM/FM – they’re also more likely to be active consumers in the category.

According to a brand lift study conducted by Katz Media Group, a liquor brand that ran spots during the 2023–2024 basketball and hockey seasons saw a measurable increase in brand awareness. The campaign aired in four key local markets during Q1 2024, targeting fans of two NBA and four NHL teams.

Results showed that brand awareness among sports radio listeners exposed to the campaign was 8 percentage points higher than the general population. Among those who specifically recalled hearing the ad, awareness jumped by 27 points.

The study also found that NBA and NHL radio audiences are strong targets for spirits advertising. Of those reached by the campaign, 74% identified as drinkers – 16 points above the surveyed average. Additionally, 85% said they enjoy drinking in social settings like restaurants and bars, while 81% reported purchasing liquor as a gift, both 12 points higher than the norm.

For the liquor industry, this builds on a 2023 Katz report where another campaign delivered strong digital results. In that case, DJ endorsements in two markets drove a 14.3% lift in web traffic, well above the category’s 4.3% average. Using Katz Analytics and AnalyticOwl, the lift was tied directly to radio ad airings, with site visits up 13.9% on broadcast days compared to pre-campaign levels.

As for sports radio itself, Edison Research, SiriusXM, and GroupM found it’s a powerful way to reach younger audiences. Their 2024 Sports Audio Report showed Millennials and Gen Z are the most engaged fans, with 64% of sports listeners using AM/FM, podcasts, or SiriusXM for content. Millennials, in particular, rely on sports audio for updates, with 60% saying ads they hear influence their purchases.