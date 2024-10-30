Edison: Sports Audio Scores Big With Gen Z and Millennials

As radio continues to be one of the most popular platforms for sports consumption, brands, athletes, and teams have opportunities to connect with Gen Z and Millennial fans on a deeper level by reaching out through audio. While 66% of the US population identifies as sports fans, younger generations are particularly drawn to sports audio content such as live games and podcasts.

Edison Research, SiriusXM, and GroupM wrapped up their Sports Audio Report series with a presentation highlighting the dynamics of over-the-air and on-demand sports fandom across generations and ethnicities. The webinar was led by Salma Aly, Manager of Research at Edison Research, and MaryKate Breslin, Senior Manager of Sales Research at SiriusXM Media.

The study, based on interviews with over 3,500 US sports fans aged 13 and up, showed that Gen Z and Millennials are not only the most engaged demographics in sports but also actively seek diverse, personal connections to sports and athletes.

Younger fans, especially Millennials, are significantly invested in sports audio, with 64% of sports fans listening through AM/FM, podcasts, or SiriusXM. Millennials, more so than other generations, use audio to tune into sports content frequently, with 60% reporting they gather information from ads they hear on sports audio and half of them making purchases based on these ads.

This engagement extends to shared listening experiences: 14% of Gen Zers and 18% of Millennials report regularly listening to sports audio content with friends or family, illustrating the social pull of sports content as a shared media experience.

Additionally, Black and Latino fans report higher levels of interaction with sports audio advertising, suggesting opportunities for brands to connect through culturally resonant messaging.

Millennials show the highest percentage of “diehard” fans, while different generations prefer different sports. For instance, Boomers show a strong affinity for MLB, while Millennials gravitate toward the NBA. Gen Z is notably interested in soccer and combat sports, including UFC and boxing.

Ethnicity also influences sports preferences, with Latino fans leading in MLB fandom at 39% and a strong showing in soccer (30%) and boxing (29%). Black and Latino fans also report higher emotional ties to team performance, with over half stating their mood is impacted by a team loss.

With similar recent research supporting these findings, younger audiences are clearly showing strong preferences for interactive, social, and culturally resonant content, the future of sports audio promises a dynamic and more personalized experience.