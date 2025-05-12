Nueva Network Makes ‘Master Move’ With Launch of Sports Show

Nueva Network has announced the debut of its new flagship sports program Jugada Maestra (Master Move), a Spanish-language radio show hosted by veteran sports journalist Heriberto Murrieta, alongside commentators Héctor Huerta and Paco Arredondo.

Murrieta brings decades of broadcast experience to the role and is also the author of 21 books.

The weekday program aims to deliver sharp analysis and engaging conversation on soccer, boxing, horse racing, and other major sports. The launch comes at a key moment, as momentum builds toward the 2026 FIFA World Cup and interest in sports audio continues to grow among Latino audiences. The show will offer interviews with athletes and coaches, along with direct, debate-driven commentary.

In addition to its terrestrial broadcast, Jugada Maestra will also be supported by Nueva Network’s digital Qué Onnda platform. The site will provide exclusive multimedia content and expanded coverage tied to themes discussed on the show. Nueva Network programming is carried on 527 radio stations across 112 markets.

The show joins Nueva’s existing sports coverage, including Los Jefes.

Nueva Network Founder and CEO José Villafañe said, “Jugada Maestra is poised to captivate at a critical time, as excitement builds toward the 2026 FIFA World Cup. Sports coverage continues to hold significant relevance among Latino audiences, with sports radio and digital audio content experiencing unprecedented growth and engagement. This show and launch timing underscores Nueva Network’s commitment to delivering dynamic sports journalism that resonates deeply with sports fans nationwide.”