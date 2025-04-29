Trump Sued by CPB Over Attempt to Fire Three Board Members

On Monday, President Donald Trump claimed authority to fire three of the Corporation for Public Broadcasting’s board members. On Tuesday, the CPB filed a lawsuit against the Trump White House, saying his actions violate federal law and threaten the independence of public media.

In its lawsuit, the CPB asked the US District Court in Washington, DC, to immediately block Trump’s order removing board members Tom Rothman, Diane Kaplan, and Laura Gore Ross.

The firing notice, delivered via email from Trump’s personnel office, did not cite any legal authority. The message simply read: “On behalf of President Donald J. Trump, I am writing to inform you that your position on the Corporation for Public Broadcasting is terminated effective immediately. Thank you for your service.”

CPB attorneys argue that Trump’s actions have no legal basis, citing the 1967 statute that created the Corporation and explicitly shielded it from political interference. Unlike other federal boards, CPB’s members do not serve at the pleasure of the president. The law also bars federal employees from serving on the board and defines CPB as a private, non-governmental entity.

This latest confrontation is part of a broader push by Trump to reshape media outlets he considers extraneous or unfavorable. Over his first 100 days in office, the administration has sought to assert control over media outlets, including Voice of America, NPR, and other FCC licensees with Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion initiatives.

Trump has previously signaled plans to rescind the $1.1 billion in funding already approved by Congress to support public broadcasters through 2027. To succeed, however, the rescission would need to pass both chambers of Congress within 45 days.

CPB distributes more than $500 million a year to public broadcasters, including local PBS and NPR stations. While NPR receives only about 1% of its funding directly from CPB, its member stations rely on the Corporation for approximately 10% of their budgets.