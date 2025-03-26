Countdown to NAB Show 2025: Caroline Beasley

As NAB Show 2025 approaches, Radio Ink continues our special series of conversations with some of radio’s biggest innovators. In the days leading up to April 5-9, we’ll host conversations with industry leaders shaping the future of radio.

Today, we sit down with Beasley Media Group CEO Caroline Beasley.

Radio Ink: In our past pre-NAB-Show talks, you’ve consistently mentioned AI as one of the biggest takeaways from the event. How has Beasley Media Group’s exploration of AI evolved, and what are you hoping to discover or advance at NAB Show 2025, especially with the NAB’s addition of a full AI showcase?

Caroline Beasley: AI is now incorporated as part of our normal business process. Over the past year, we’ve moved from curiosity to integration – whether it’s streamlining our backend operational workflows, creating on-the-site spec spots for our advertisers or supporting content ideation and personalization. At NAB Show 2025, I’m really looking forward to diving deeper into AI best practices and exploring real-world tools that can enhance and support the way we do business as a company.

Radio Ink: Digital growth is a strong focus for Beasley heading into 2025. What kind of digital opportunities are you specifically looking for to scout or expand at this year’s show?

Caroline Beasley: At Beasley, we’re very focused on diversifying our revenue streams with our O & O products, scaling our digital audio and content, driving monetization through our many offerings, and continuing to improve audience engagement across all of our platforms.

At NAB 2025, I’m especially interested in learning about tools that support audience data integration as well as keeping a close eye on developments in podcasting, live streaming, and next-gen platforms that will help us meet consumers wherever they are.

Radio Ink: NAB also runs its annual content creator track alongside a management track. How has your approach to original content evolved in the last year, and what does the next phase look like for Beasley’s multi-platform strategy?

Caroline Beasley: Over the past year, we’ve made significant strides in developing original content that’s platform-specific and brand-consistent. Dave Snyder, our new Head of Digital Content Marketing, is doing a phenomenal job working closely with our teams to develop compelling content and opportunities for our listeners and advertisers. The next phase is all about strengthening those verticals, creating monetization models that work, and investing in talent and tools to support that vision. We view every platform as an opportunity to connect, entertain, and inform.

Radio Ink: How do you ensure that NAB isn’t just a great event, but a launching point for measurable action once your team is back in the office?

Caroline Beasley: At Beasley, our team attends the NAB Show with clear purpose and intent. It’s more than just a source of inspiration – it’s about turning insights into action. The event serves as a springboard, but the real impact comes from how we bring those ideas to life and make a difference in our stations and the communities we serve.

Radio Ink: Cocktails and Conversation has become a must-attend for radio leaders. What kind of conversations are you most looking forward to having with other executives and innovators at NAB Show 2025?

Caroline Beasley: I’m always energized by the real, candid conversations that happen during Cocktails and Conversation. It’s great to hear what others are experiencing in our industry – what’s working, what’s not, and what’s next. I’m especially looking forward to exchanging ideas around AI, creator partnerships, revenue diversification, and how we’re all reimagining what it means to be local, live, and relevant in today’s world.

This year’s Cocktails and Conversation reception is sponsored by Beasley Media Group, Benztown, Quu, Skyview Networks, ENCO Systems, Xperi, vCreative, RBR+TVBR, and Radio Ink.