R&B Star Bobby V Joins KISS 104.1’s On-Air Lineup in Atlanta

Cox Media Group Atlanta has added R&B artist Bobby V to nights on KISS 104.1 (WALR). The singer, also known as Bobby Valentino, has been a presence in the R&B industry for over two decades.

Bobby V joins a weekday schedule that includes Toni & Tony in the Morning, Dyron Ducati in Middays, Monie Love for Afternoon Drive, and Keith Sweat’s The Sweat Hotel following his show.

An Atlanta native, Valentino’s 2005 hit “Slow Down” reached Number 8 on the Billboard Hot 100 and helped propel his self-titled debut album to Number 3 on the Billboard 200. His deep connection to the genre and smooth vocal style make him a natural fit for the station.

Cox Media Group Director of Branding and Programming Michael Saunders said, “Bobby is a perfect fit for KISS 104.1, his knowledge and love for R&B is an asset for WALR.”