KRRV Unites Central Louisiana To Help The Kids At St. Jude

A last-minute surge of donations helped Cenla Broadcasting’s KRRV 100.3 set a new fundraising record during the station’s 29th annual Country Cares for St. Jude Kids Radiothon, raising $111,036 in support of the children’s research hospital.

The event brought together KRRV listeners, donors, and the Alexandria, LA, community to support St. Jude’s mission of providing life-saving treatment to children battling cancer and other life-threatening diseases.

Reflecting on the event’s success, KRRV Program Director and Morning Show Co-Host Melissa Frost said, “It’s an honor to come together for the kids at St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital! We can’t wait to do it again next year!”