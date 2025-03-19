KRRV Unites Central Louisiana To Help The Kids At St. Jude

Cameron Coats
2025 KRRV Staff St Jude
L to R: Melissa Frost (OM/KRRV PD), David Atwood (morning show co-host/KRRV), Pat Cloud (KZMZ PD/announcer) and Josh Godwin (KQID PD/ announcer)

A last-minute surge of donations helped Cenla Broadcasting’s KRRV 100.3 set a new fundraising record during the station’s 29th annual Country Cares for St. Jude Kids Radiothon, raising $111,036 in support of the children’s research hospital.

The event brought together KRRV listeners, donors, and the Alexandria, LA, community to support St. Jude’s mission of providing life-saving treatment to children battling cancer and other life-threatening diseases.

Reflecting on the event’s success, KRRV Program Director and Morning Show Co-Host Melissa Frost said, “It’s an honor to come together for the kids at St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital! We can’t wait to do it again next year!”

