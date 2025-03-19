Live from Orbit: NAB BEIT Conference to Feature Chat with ISS

The NAB Broadcast Engineering and IT Conference at NAB Show 2025 is set to launch with a keynote that’s quite literally out of this world – a live 4K UHD conversation between conference attendees and NASA astronauts aboard the International Space Station.

Set for April 5, “Live from the International Space Station: The BEIT Conference Opening” will explore the evolution of global broadcasting, from the grainy footage of the 1969 Moon landing to the upcoming Artemis III mission, anticipated to be the largest live-streamed event in history. The discussion will focus on the challenges and advancements shaping the future of broadcast technology, media distribution, and content consumption.

Moderated by retired NASA Senior Communications Executive Bob Jacobs, the panel will include NASA astronaut Tracy C. Dyson, NASA+ General Manager Rebecca Sirmons, Harmonic VP Americas Engineering Services John Lysic, and Paramount SVP Production Technology and Operations Frank Governale.

Beyond the keynote, the BEIT Conference will feature dozens of sessions on AI-driven workflows, newsroom integrity, deepfake detection, streaming, and more with panelists including representatives from Amazon Web Services, Google Cloud, Intel, Nvidia, OneMedia, and Paramount.

The conference will also recognize industry contributions with the Best Paper and Best Student Paper Awards. These awards honor groundbreaking research in broadcast engineering, with winning papers to be published in the official Proceedings of the 2025 NAB BEIT Conference.

NAB SVP of Emerging Technology John Clark said, “NAB Show continues to be the premier global destination for broadcast engineers and media technology professionals. The BEIT Conference is a critical platform for industry leaders to share insights, tackle challenges, and drive the future of media technology forward. This year’s lineup of sessions, panels, and research presentations reflects the ongoing innovation that is redefining content production and distribution.”

Learn more at NABShow.com. Registration here saves you $20 and you pay only $199 for an Exhibits Pass.