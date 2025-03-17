Countdown to NAB Show 2025: Quu CEO Steve Newberry

As NAB Show 2025 approaches, Radio Ink continues our special series of conversations with some of radio’s biggest innovators. In the days leading up to April 5-9, we’ll host conversations with industry leaders shaping the future of radio.

Today, we sit down with Quu CEO Steve Newberry.

Radio Ink: So, obviously, you’ve got a lot of experience on the in-car side of things. How is radio’s quest to capitalize on the new in-car experience going? And what do you expect we’ll see in that realm at NAB Show 2025?

Steve Newberry: Well, I think that in the in-car experience, radio broadcasters continue to understand its importance. We’ve seen the industry really embrace it more and more, which I’m very happy about. There’s always an opportunity for more commitment to it, but I’m very pleased with it.

At the NAB Show, I know that different vendors will have some great ways for broadcasters to see the latest technologies, experience them in the newest vehicles, and see them on newer platforms. The in-car experience is our bread and butter. We have to make sure we do everything to look as good and sound as good as we can, first and foremost, compared to our competitors.

Radio Ink: Part of staying competitive in the car dashboard is working with automakers. How can radio broadcasters collaborate with automakers to ensure we remain a priority in that space?

Steve Newberry: The first thing radio should understand is that automakers are responding to their customers. They are giving their customers what they believe they want, which is a good entertainment experience. It’s not always what the radio broadcaster wants. For some, it may be a podcast, for others, it could be an audiobook, or whatever the available options are.

Radio should understand that the best thing we can do to strengthen our relationship with the automotive industry is to put really good, compelling content in the vehicle—both in terms of our audio content and how we present ourselves compared to competitors. Just do great programming, put your best foot forward, look good, sound good, and give the automotive industry a product their consumers really enjoy, and we’ll maintain our place on the dashboard.

Radio Ink: As someone who’s both a broadcaster and a tech innovator, what advice would you give to attendees looking to balance traditional radio with newer digital opportunities?

Steve Newberry: I get it – I find myself in this mindset sometimes where I just want radio to be like it used to be. I want to have audio sourcing, announcers, and a transmitter, and I already feel like I have enough on my plate without adding more. But that’s not the reality we live in.

The entertainment world and the digital world have changed how consumers interact with us and what they expect. But don’t be overwhelmed by that. My message to broadcasters who are trying to figure out what to do is to just take the first couple of steps.

Don’t feel like you have to have all of the answers. There are lots of people out there, whether you’re looking for a digital sales strategy, ways to optimize your dashboard presence, or how to distribute your product across digital platforms. There are people who want to help you and can help you. Get a plan together, but start with the first couple of steps. Don’t feel like you have to do it all at once.

Radio Ink: Shifting fully into the tech space, what new technologies are you most excited to explore at NAB Show?

Steve Newberry: I’m always interested in seeing how broadcasters can deliver more content to the consumer and in what shape or form that comes. Obviously, Quu puts a lot of emphasis on what happens on the dashboard.

Fred and Paul Jacobs came out with the Techsurvey a couple of weeks ago, and it identified the top six things listeners want to see on their dashboard. Song title and artist—no shock, that was number one. Then emergency weather information, traffic information, news, and sports scores. But the sixth one out of 30 was what song is coming up next.

One of the innovations we’re offering this year is our Next Up feature. It’s the first time it’s ever been done. Broadcasters will have the opportunity to display the next song on the dashboard.

Programmers have asked for that because they feel like it’s an important part of their TSL strategy to keep people engaged. I’ll be looking to see how that can be distributed and displayed across the many different platforms out there.

As a broadcaster, I’ll also be looking to see what the trends are. I probably won’t make any firm decisions to do X, Y, or Z from this year’s show, but I will identify the things we need to start paying attention to, the things we need to start looking at, and the things we need to start planning for. My plate is pretty full already, but NAB Show is always a great opportunity to see more and learn what’s coming down the road.

Radio Ink: Last year, you led a panel at the Small and Medium Market Radio Forum. How was that experience, and what is the importance of events like this at NAB Show for broadcasters of all sizes?

Steve Newberry: The Small and Medium Market Radio Forum is a great event. April and the team at NAB have done a great job keeping it relevant. It’s the place where small and medium market broadcasters can go. It’s intended as a first-day experience.

You go, you get content that is very specific to that group. It gives you an opportunity to network, connect with friends, make lunch plans, discuss what exhibits to visit, or share insights on new technology. It’s the gathering place that enables broadcasters to map out their week and determine where they want to go.

Larger market broadcasters obviously have large technical teams scouting out new technologies. But whether you’re as small as Commonwealth Broadcasting in Glasgow, Kentucky, or as large as Cumulus and Audacy in major markets, there’s something for you at NAB Show. I encourage everyone to take advantage of that great event.

Radio Ink: And another great event – Cocktails and Conversation – is coming back for NAB Show 2025. How important are networking opportunities like this for driving business and innovation in the industry?

Steve Newberry: I don’t know if that particular event drives a lot of innovation, but it does drive a lot of relationships – which, in turn, lead to conversations, ideas, and new business opportunities.

I’ve been in this business for 40-plus years, and I still see people I don’t know as well as I’d like to, or maybe haven’t seen in a long time. In a relaxed atmosphere like that, people are open to new ideas. You might run into someone and say, “Hey, I saw you doing this – I was wondering if I could pick your brain on that.” Or, “Are you going to this session? Did you hear about that new development?”

Those conversations germinate into long-term relationships, partnerships, and learning opportunities. It’s just a great event. It’s where the radio industry finds itself and gathers together while we’re all in Las Vegas.

The NAB Show is massive, but for those three hours, it’s a time for the community to feel connected and come together.

