Broadcasters’ Advocacy Sparks Surge in D.C.’s Support for Radio

The effect of state broadcast associations and leaders lobbying for radio on Capitol Hill last week is already being measured, with a notable uptick in bipartisan, bicameral co-sponsors for legislation that supports local broadcast groups and operations.

Since broadcasters talked face-to-face with lawmakers about the importance of AM radio in vehicles – particularly for emergency communications and rural communities – 17 additional members of Congress have pledged their support for the AM Radio for Every Vehicle Act.

Just one day after broadcasters visited lawmakers, seven members signed on in support, with more following in the days after. The bill now has 54 Senate co-sponsors after Sen. Mike Crapo (R-ID) joined on March 10. In the House, new co-sponsors include Reps. Riley Moore (R-WV), Josh Riley (D-NY), Chip Roy (R-TX), Pete Sessions (R-TX), Jill Tokuda (D-HI), Ron Estes (R-KS), Tim Burchett (R-TN), Thomas Tiffany (R-WI), Nick LaLota (R-NY), Earl “Buddy” Carter (R-GA), Joe Neguse (D-CO), Stephen Lynch (D-MA), and Terri Sewell (D-AL).

The bill seeks to ensure automakers maintain AM radio as a standard feature in new vehicles, emphasizing its vital role in emergency communications, local news, and public safety – especially in rural areas where digital signals can be unreliable.

However, the version of the Act submitted to the 119th Congress does contain a large change from the previous iteration. The new bill includes a sunset clause, meaning the authority given to the Secretary of Transportation to enforce the AM radio mandate will automatically expire 10 years after the Act becomes law. After that period, the regulation would no longer be in effect unless renewed or extended by Congress.

In addition to AM radio advocacy, the Local Radio Freedom Act also saw an increase in support following last week’s efforts. Six more House members signed onto the resolution, bringing the total to 140. Meanwhile, Sen. Dan Sullivan (R-AK) joined the Senate version, raising its total to 20 co-sponsors. The resolution reaffirms congressional opposition to imposing performance royalties on local radio stations, reinforcing the industry’s importance in delivering free, over-the-air content.

The promising initial results bode well for the week’s main talking point as established by the NAB ahead of its State Leadership Convention – convincing the FCC to ease ownership restrictions on radio operators to allow a more level advertising playing field with Big Tech competitors.

The growing support underscores the crucial role local broadcasters play in preserving radio’s presence in an ever-changing media landscape.