iHeartMedia Responds to FCC Probe Over Potential Payola

As FCC Chairman Brendan Carr seeks answers from iHeartMedia about potential payola violations stemming from artist payments and airplay policies for the iHeartCountry Festival 2025, the largest radio operator in the US has issued an initial response.

Chair Carr sent iHeart CEO Bob Pittman a letter on February 24, citing an Enforcement Advisory warning broadcasters against requiring artists to perform for free or at a reduced rate in exchange for airplay. He stressed, “To the extent that radio industry executives believe that the FCC has looked the other way on ‘payola’ violations in recent years, I want to assure you that this FCC will not be doing that.”

iHeart must provide a list of festival performers, their compensation, and standard performance fees, as well as clarify if participation affects airplay. The FCC also seeks information on iHeart’s sponsorship disclosure policies and compliance training.

In a statement shared with Radio Ink, iHeartMedia commented:

We appreciate FCC Chairman Carr’s interest in ensuring the radio industry is compliant with all applicable laws and regulations and will be responding expeditiously to the specific questions posed in the Chairman’s letter about iHeart’s upcoming Country Festival.

The Commission’s recent Enforcement Advisory to the radio industry as a whole stated that manipulating airplay based on artist participation in station events without proper disclosure violates federal laws.

We look forward to demonstrating to the Commission how performing at the iHeartCountry Festival – or declining to do so – has no bearing on our stations’ airplay, and we do not make any overt or covert agreements about airplay with artists performing at our events.

The iHeartCountry Festival provides the same kind of promotion that that we see with artists on talk shows, late night television, the Super Bowl and in digital music performances and events: the promotional value to the artists is the event itself, and, in our case, is unrelated to our radio airplay. We’re very proud that over the years we’ve had artists ask us to be a part of the iHeartCountry Festival, and in fact we’ve had artists make repeat appearances over the years because it is an important event that enables them to reach our audiences and enhance their careers.

Payola violations can result in fines up to $10,000 and potential jail time. iHeart must submit its full report by March 6.