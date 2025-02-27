NRB Resolves To Protect AM Radio For Communities Of Faith

To begin the NRB 2025 Convention, the NRB Board of Directors passed nine resolutions addressing critical issues for Christian broadcasters and faith-based media. One resolution reaffirmed support for AM radio, emphasizing its role in serving the religious community.

With the AM Radio for Every Vehicle Act gaining renewed momentum in Congress, NRB continues advocating for policies that ensure AM remains accessible in new vehicles. The organization of religious broadcasters has played an important role in soliciting help from both Texas Senator Ted Cruz, one of the bill’s two original co-sponsors, and President Donald Trump, who pledged to protect AM radio during an address to the NRB Convention in 2024.

More than 120 NRB members are AM license holders, and the organization has previously vocalized that, “The voices of Christian broadcasters are crucial in the fight for AM radio.”

The resolution also opposes any new performance fees that could financially harm local radio stations.

“NRB recommits to collaboration and engagement with the presidential administration, the 119th Congress, other policymakers, and private-sector industry leaders to represent the perspective of religious broadcasters and develop both governmental and private sector solutions to help secure a future of robust access to the communications marketplace for faith-driven communicators,” the group writes.

Further support for the AM Act has come from FCC Chairman Brendan Carr, AARP, and a coalition of former NYPD Chiefs. The bill currently has 52 Senators signed on as it awaits a vote on the Senate floor.

Other resolutions call for the protection of free speech, responsible use of artificial intelligence, and stronger child-safety measures in digital media. NRB condemned antisemitism and pledged support for persecuted Christians worldwide. Additionally, NRB denounced the weaponization of federal agencies against dissenting viewpoints and urged prayers for President Donald Trump, Vice President J.D. Vance, the 119th Congress, and peace in the Middle East.