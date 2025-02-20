Tripp Rogers Comes Back to Rock 94 ½ as Morning Host, APD

By
Cameron Coats
-
0
Tripp Rogers

Morgan Murphy Media Spokane’s Rock 94 ½ is (KHTQ) welcoming back a familiar voice as veteran rock radio personality Tripp Rogers steps in as the new host of Rock 94 ½ Mornings and Assistant Program Director. Rogers will take over from Scott Steele, with his first show set for March 3.

Rogers has experience spanning Rock 94 ½, Z-ROCK, KEZE Rock 106, and other stations in Spokane, Coeur d’Alene, and Sandpoint as an on-air host, music director, announcer, and production specialist.

Tripp stated, “I’m beyond stoked to be back home at Rock 94 ½. This station has always been a huge part of my career and my life. I can’t wait to wake up Spokane, crank the volume, and keep this rock train rolling!”

A Morgan Murphy Media spokesperson said, “As Scott Steele steps down, we want to thank him for his years of dedication and wish him the best on his next adventure.”

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here