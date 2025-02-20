Tripp Rogers Comes Back to Rock 94 ½ as Morning Host, APD

Morgan Murphy Media Spokane’s Rock 94 ½ is (KHTQ) welcoming back a familiar voice as veteran rock radio personality Tripp Rogers steps in as the new host of Rock 94 ½ Mornings and Assistant Program Director. Rogers will take over from Scott Steele, with his first show set for March 3.

Rogers has experience spanning Rock 94 ½, Z-ROCK, KEZE Rock 106, and other stations in Spokane, Coeur d’Alene, and Sandpoint as an on-air host, music director, announcer, and production specialist.

Tripp stated, “I’m beyond stoked to be back home at Rock 94 ½. This station has always been a huge part of my career and my life. I can’t wait to wake up Spokane, crank the volume, and keep this rock train rolling!”

A Morgan Murphy Media spokesperson said, “As Scott Steele steps down, we want to thank him for his years of dedication and wish him the best on his next adventure.”