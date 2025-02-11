AI: Companion or Replacement?

The rollout of the first AI radio personality sent a slight shiver through our industry. Was it the beginning of the end for live and local personalities? Here we are a year later and AI is easily a part of our everyday conversations – in the industry AND our lives.

Our phones now have it; our search engines, social media, streaming services, etc. Even our new president is looking at getting the US to invest billions (500 to be exact) in some form of AI infrastructure. Let’s face it: AI is here to stay and changing/improving on almost a daily basis and it is totally up to us to decide how, and if, we want to use it. Will it be our companion, or will it be our replacement?

Thanks to industry colleague and consultant extraordinaire, Fred Jacobs, I was able to see his most recent webinar detailing the events at CES 2025, where AI was front and center.

From personalized TV ads to outdoor bird feeders (yes, offering you identities of species as they show up, etc.), there was plenty of spectacle to see and hear. The key takeaway was that everyone is seeking ways to make AI work for them. AI is no longer confined to software and algorithms; it’s now actively shaping our physical environment and transforming how we interact with the world around us. This was evident in the advancements in robotics, autonomous systems, and the application of AI in various industries beyond digital as in the aforementioned bird feeder.

So, I ask again, companion or replacement?

Here are some ways AI can be – and in some cases already is – a companion to radio:

1. Content Creation Assistance

Help generate ideas whether it be show topics or creative promo angles.

Assist in script writing

Voice cloning for promos, time-sensitive updates, etc.

2. Listener Engagement

Use chatbots for personalized interaction on your website, app ,and socials

A.I. can analyze listener data from feedback, socials, etc. to help your staff understand and respond to listener preferences

3. Production Support

Audio Editing – something lots of stations are already doing

Analyze listener preferences and come up with a schedule of songs that fit the brand. There is a company named Super Hi-Fi doing this now for some stations already.

4. Efficiency

Assist in everyday administrative tasks like spot scheduling and logs.

Provide insights in real-time as to what your talent is doing that is resonating with the listeners

These are just a few areas where AI can be of assistance. I just wanted to touch on a few to show you how much a companion AI can be if we let it.

I confess that ChatGPT has helped me through this column giving me some insights I wasn’t aware of. My words and some of ChatGPT’s thoughts. The one thing I did not ask for but the AI program provided for me was, as it was titled, “Why AI Won’t Replace Human Talent.” In its own words:

“The magic of radio lies in its human connection – the spontaneity, warmth, and relatability that AI can’t replicate. Listeners tune in for the personalities, not just the content. AI can enhance this connection by enabling talent to spend more time on the aspects of their work that truly matter, creating memorable, authentic moments.

By viewing AI as a tool to amplify their creativity and efficiency, radio professionals can maintain their essential role in delivering a uniquely human experience.”

It’s as if AI was showing ME that it’s not out to steal any jobs but just to be another means of assistance in our everyday radio lives. Time to break away from the various biases and make AI a part of your programming process. I vote for “companion!”