Columbus Radio Gets New Home for Cincinnati Reds Baseball

Tegna’s 97.1 The Fan (WBNS-FM) in Columbus, OH, is the newest affiliate of the Cincinnati Reds Radio Network. Beginning with the 2025 MLB season, fans can hear live game broadcasts, pre-and post-game coverage, and exclusive team content on the signal.

WBNS adds Reds coverage to its existing play-by-play lineup of Ohio State Athletics and the Columbus Blue Jackets. When scheduling conflicts arise, games will air on ESPN Columbus (WBNS-AM). The first broadcast will feature the Reds’ Cactus League spring training opener against the Cleveland Guardians on Saturday, February 22. The Reds’ regular-season debut is set for Thursday, March 27, against the San Francisco Giants.

Cincinnati Reds President Phil Castellini commented, “Columbus is a vibrant sports market, and we’re proud to bring Reds baseball to such a passionate fan base through a trusted and respected station like The Fan.”

WBNS Program Director and Operations Manager Matt Fishman said, “We’re excited to bring Reds on the Radio to The Fan and ESPN Columbus. Now, Central Ohio fans can catch every pitch, every game of Reds baseball all season long!”