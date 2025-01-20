FCC Commissioners React to Olivia Trusty’s Nomination by Trump

President-elect Donald Trump’s announcement of Olivia Trusty as his impending nominee for FCC Commissioner has drawn bipartisan support from current Commissioners, who have praised her extensive experience in communications policy and public service.

Since 2019, Trusty has worked for Sen. Roger Wicker (R-MS), serving as Policy Director for the Senate Subcommittee on Communications, Technology, Innovation, and the Internet. Her prior experience includes roles with the House Energy and Commerce Committee and as Legislative Assistant to Rep. Bob Latta (R-OH).

Chairman-designate Brendan Carr remarked, “I want to extend my congratulations to Olivia Trusty on being nominated by President Trump to serve as an FCC Commissioner. Olivia has had a distinguished career already on Capitol Hill and in the private sector, including her service at both the Commerce Committee and the Armed Services Committee in the United States Senate. Her extensive knowledge, public sector experience, and keen intellect will serve her well at the agency. I look forward to welcoming her to the FCC as a colleague and to working together to deliver great results for the American people.”

In an X post, fellow GOP Commission Nathan Simington simply added, “Congratulations to Olivia Trusty on her nomination to the FCC! I look forward to working with her.”

Democratic Commissioners were also welcoming of Trusty, with Geoffrey Starks saying, “Congratulations to Olivia Trusty on her nomination today. She is a committed public servant with extensive knowledge of the communications sector. As clearly exhibited by her work in the Senate, she is an effective policy-maker, which will benefit the agency and the American people going forward.”

The FCC’s most recent addition Anna Gomez commented, “Congratulations to Olivia Trusty on the President-Elect’s announcement of his intent to nominate her as Commissioner of the Federal Communications Commission. She is widely respected, a consummate professional, and has a strong background on communications policy. I welcome the opportunity to work with her.”