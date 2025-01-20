Inauguration Day Radio Coverage Marks Century of Broadcasts

100 years after Calvin Coolidge’s 1925 inauguration was the first to be broadcast via radio, radio stations and networks across the country are providing in-depth live coverage of Donald Trump’s swearing-in as the 47th President of the United States.

Due to the frigid weather forecast, Trump’s inauguration ceremony is being held inside the Capitol rotunda.

AP Radio is offering live commentary from AP reporters Sagar Meghani and Meg Kinnard. The duo will guide listeners through the major events of the day, including Trump’s morning visit to church, his arrival at the White House, his swearing-in ceremony, and his inaugural speech. Meghani and Kinnard will also provide updates on any breaking news from Washington or elsewhere connected to the inauguration.

NPR’s live coverage is hosted by Michel Martin and Steve Inskeep, joined by National Political Correspondent Mara Liasson, White House Correspondent Tamara Keith, and Political Correspondent Susan Davis. NPR’s team will provide detailed commentary on the day’s events and their implications for the country moving forward.

New York City’s WABC has sent Sid Rosenberg, Greg Kelly, and Roger Stone to provide live commentary and interviews. Over the weekend, Red Apple Audio Networks aired Inauguration: 2025, a one-hour special showcasing past presidential inaugurations, from FDR to Donald Trump.

Premiere Networks’ Clay Travis and Buck Sexton Show is broadcasting live from Washington, DC.

Meanwhile, SiriusXM will offer comprehensive coverage across multiple channels. Listeners can tune in to FOX News, CNN, and MSNBC for live cable news updates or join political talk channels like Triumph, POTUS Politics, SiriusXM Patriot, and SiriusXM Progress for discussions and analysis. Additionally, a special edition of The Megyn Kelly Show will air on SiriusXM’s Triumph channel.