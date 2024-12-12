Busting the Myth: The Allure of Radio Careers for Gen Z

It’s the same old tired refrain: “Nobody under the age of 30 wants to work in radio anymore.” Try telling that to the new generation of Gen Z radio talent. They’re all-in on the industry and if you ask them what drew them in, they’ll tell you. So we did.

Straight from the mouths of Radio Ink‘s 2024 class of 30 and Under Superstars – to be unveiled in our December issue – here’s what inspired them to choose radio careers.

“I have always been interested in radio through my love of sports. When I broke my collarbone and moved from the field to the broadcast booth in high school, I found a passion for radio and calling games. Since then, I have transitioned into sales and have loved being able to showcase how local radio is still the top medium.”

“I’ve always been passionate about giving people a voice, and radio helped me find mine. From a young age, I was drawn to how radio connects people and creates a platform for different stories. Every day, I get to meet and talk to all kinds of people — politicians, entrepreneurs, everyday New Yorkers — which is a privilege I really value. I love the fast pace of radio, and there’s nothing like helping people’s stories come alive for our listeners.”

“I always imagined everyone in radio with their feet kicked back, listening to records. Cool.”

“Career-wise, I wanted to be somewhere I could work with (and enjoy) my favorite things: music, sports, and live events. Studying media and advertising, and graduating when I did, I knew radio would offer those things, but was also evolving into a dynamic medium that went way beyond the dial. Working in radio is far from ordinary, and no two days are the same — just how I like it.”

Meet Radio Ink‘s 2024 class of 30 and Under Superstars on Monday, December 16. Subscribe to our revamped print edition, digital edition, or both – click here. For a limited time, subscription prices are cut in half to celebrate our rebrand!