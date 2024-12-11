The Creative Habits of Two Geniuses

(By Randy Lane) I just finished Ken Burns’ documentary Leonardo da Vinci on PBS. My greatest takeaway was how similar this Renaissance man was to Steve Jobs. Da Vinci and Jobs were obsessed with curiosity and strived to look past accepted norms, do the impossible, and change the world.

Maybe you will create the next innovation in media by practicing these two geniuses’ creative habits.

Leonardo Da Vinci

Because Da Vinci’s mother was unwed, he was not allowed higher education in the 1400s. His education was self-directed, and he sought knowledge through direct experience and observation. Although Leonardo was likely born with genius intelligence, his innovations came from disciplined practices, wide-ranging curiosity, and a relentless pursuit of understanding the world.

Leonardo’s innovations spanned art, science, engineering, anatomy, and beyond. His creations and inventions are too numerous to list here. His most famous works include the Mona Lisa painting and the Vitruvian Man.

Leonardi da Vinci’s primary creative habits:

Curiosity is central to all creativity: Leonardo kept detailed notebooks filled with questions, observations, sketches, and theories on topics ranging from anatomy to hydraulics. Observational Mastery is a key to content creation: He was intensely observational, whether studying the natural world, human anatomy, or the play of light and shadow in his art. His Notebooks are a model for innovation: Leonardo kept excessive notes and sketches. He used his notebooks to document findings and as a sandbox for his imagination. Trial and Experimentation are fundamental to the creative process. Like most creative people, Leonardo was unafraid of failure. He frequently tested ideas and delved into different techniques in his work, constantly refining his methods. Visualization is essential to the creative process: Leonardo visualized concepts through sketches before committing to final designs. This habit allowed him to process problems visually, making his ideas more tangible. Connection to Nature will advance your creativity: His studies of patterns in nature as a scientist and an artist influenced his scientific and artistic creations. Perseverance and Self-Improvement keep talent relevant: Leonardo constantly sought to improve his skills and knowledge. He embraced the idea of being a lifelong learner. Steve Jobs

Steve Jobs’s relentless pursuit of excellence, innovation, and simplicity shaped his creative habits. For Business Week, Jobs observed, “Simplicity is harder than complication. To make your thinking clear and simple requires a lot of effort. When you reach the level of being able to think simply, you can move mountains.”

Steve Jobs’s most notable creative habits:

Simplification speaks to editing content: Jobs repeatedly refined ideas and products, often discarding anything that wasn’t absolutely necessary. Insatiable Curiosity helps you develop content: Jobs was intensely curious and sought inspiration from literature, music, travel, and spiritual practices. He believed creativity often came from connecting unrelated ideas. Meditation will help you focus: Jobs said his Zen meditation training allowed him to focus, tap his intuition, and hone his love of simplicity. Refine Ideas (the importance of editing): He demanded multiple product iterations until it met his high standards. Storytelling (captivating talents are storytellers): Jobs was a master storyteller. He used compelling narratives to communicate ideas, whether introducing a product or rallying his team. He knew how to connect emotionally with his audience. “Reality Distortion Field”: His famous “reality distortion field” motivated people to think beyond conventional limits and achieve seemingly impossible goals. Walks For Clarity (connecting in nature): Jobs took long walks to clear his mind and refine content. His important meetings and creative breakthroughs often occurred during walking conversations with colleagues.

Much of the content in this blog is from Walter Isaacson’s books Leonardo da Vinci and Steve Jobs.

Randy Lane is the owner of the Randy Lane Company, which coaches and brands radio and television personalities, business professionals, sports personalities, entrepreneurs, and pop culture artists, helping them master communication skills to have an impact on their audiences. Read Randy’s Radio Ink archives here.