Longtime Radio Sales Executive Tucker Flood To Retire

A 35-year career focused on radio and advertising will be coming to a close, as Tucker Flood, President of Eastman Radio – a Katz Media Group arm, has announced his impending retirement.

Flood will retire at the end of the year, KMG announced late Friday.

In a statement, KMG called Flood “a driving force within Katz Radio Group, known for his passion, strategic insight and commitment to excellence. His tenure has been marked by a unique ability to balance the business and relationship sides of the industry, forging deep partnerships with broadcasters and agencies that have propelled growth and success.”

Flood’s career includes roles leading Christal Radio and directing the re-establishment of Eastman Radio. has overseen Katz’s Political and Multicultural business, collaborating closely with EVPs Pat McGee and Rick Ramos to broaden our impact and enhance our offerings in these critical sectors.

“Tucker’s contributions to our company and his mentorship to countless colleagues have been extraordinary,” said Christine Travaglini, President of Katz Radio Group. “Working alongside him for over 30 years has been one of the greatest privileges of my career. His wisdom, friendship and guidance have left a lasting imprint on the entire organization and industry.”

“Tucker’s leadership, vision and dedication have left an enduring legacy with Katz and the industry as a whole,” said Mark Gray, CEO of Katz Media Group. “We are profoundly grateful for his contributions and the impact he’s had on our team, partners and the broader media community — and wish him all the best in his much-deserved retirement.”

“It has been an honor to work alongside so many talented colleagues and partners over the years. I am incredibly proud of what we’ve accomplished together and look forward to watching Katz continue to thrive,” said Tucker Flood.

With reporting by Adam R. Jacobson