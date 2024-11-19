Saddle Up: It’s Time To Nominate The Best PDs In Country Radio

From Post Malone’s F-1 Trillion to Twisters, Country music’s surge only got stronger in 2024, providing a perfect moment to recognize the Program Directors who have been instrumental in reshaping the genre’s success. That’s why Radio Ink is opening nominations for our annual Best Programs Directors in Country Radio list for 2025.

Few formats have the deep-seated connection with both listeners and artists as Country – if your PD walks the line on coaching, guiding, and building that unique sound, nominate them here or below.

Nominations are open until December 6 at 8p ET/5p PT. Honorees will be celebrated onstage at CRS 2025 during Bob Kingsley’s Acoustic Alley on February 20.