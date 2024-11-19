Elon Musk, NAB, & Commissioners Applaud Carr’s New FCC Role

Names across Washington, DC, are reacting to the announcement from President-Elect Trump that Brendan Carr will be the next Chairman of the FCC. From presumed outgoing Chair Jessica Rosenworcel to Elon Musk, congratulations come in from across parties.

National Association of Broadcasters President and CEO Curtis LeGeyt applauded the announcement, stating, “Commissioner Carr has been a steadfast leader in holding Big Tech accountable and supporting policies that will allow local broadcast stations to better compete with these behemoths and thrive. We are excited to continue our work with the chairman-designate to level the playing field and remove regulatory barriers that impede investment in local broadcast newsrooms. Together we will ensure local television and radio stations can innovate and continue to serve communities across the country.”

Current FCC Chairwoman Rosenworcel commented, “I want to congratulate Commissioner Carr on the announcement by the President-elect that he will serve as the Chairman of the Federal Communications Commission. This agency has responsibility for communications technology that is vital for everything in modern civic and commercial life. It is also fortunate to have extraordinary expertise thanks to the hardworking public servants who labor faithfully to implement the law and help build a digital future that works for everyone. From his time here, I am confident that Commissioner Carr is familiar with the staff, the responsibilities of this new role, and the importance of continued U.S. leadership in communications.”

Democratic Commissioner Geoffrey Starks said, “I congratulate my friend and colleague Commissioner Brendan Carr on the announcement that he will serve as the next Chairman of the Federal Communications Commission. Commissioner Carr is a dedicated public servant and a recognized leader on the many issues before the Commission today, and I deeply respect his work. Most importantly, we have worked together on numerous bipartisan priorities, including national security, connectivity, and media policy, and I look forward to continuing that important work.”

The most recently added Commissioner, Anna Gomez, commented, “Congratulations to Commissioner Brendan Carr on his designation to serve as the next Chair of the Federal Communications Commission. I look forward to continuing to work with him to ensure we faithfully implement the Communications Act and other Congressional mandates to serve the public.”

Finally, Carr’s fellow Republican Commissioner Nate Simington added, “I want to extend my heartiest congratulations to Chairman-Designate Carr on his well-deserved nomination. He will be a great and transformative Chairman, and I look forward to serving alongside him on the Carr Commission!”

Notable figures, including Elon Musk and Gigi Sohn – whose nomination as an FCC Commissioner failed under the Biden administration – also offered their congratulations on X.

Carr, currently the senior Republican Commissioner at the FCC, will take over leadership once the new administration assumes office in January.