‘The Wolf’ Adds Two Familiar Southern New England Radio Voices

Cumulus Media has added veteran Rhode Island media personalities Will Gilbert and Heather Gersten to the weekday programming lineup of Classic Rock stations 102.3 The Wolf (WMOS) in New London, CT, and 106.3 The Wolf (WWKX) in Providence, RI.

Gilbert takes Afternoons, while Gersten hosts Middays. Both join Morning Host Mike English for a refreshed lineup on the two-signal station.

Will Gilbert began his radio career at 16 and has spent his life in local media, including time at The Wolf’s sister station 92 PRO-FM. In addition to his new radio role, Gilbert will continue hosting WPRI-TV’s weekday lifestyle program The Rhode Show.

Heather Gersten has been on air since 1988, with experience in New York City, Boston, and Providence. She has hosted mornings for 21 years at Lite 105, also a sister station of The Wolf, where she serves as Assistant Program Director and Imaging Director.

WWKX/WMOS Program Director Doug MacGunnigle said, “We’re beyond thrilled to add Will and Heather to our lineup on The Wolf. They are friendly and familiar voices to listeners in Southern New England. Their decades of experience in the media and cultural landscape and their knowledge of all things Southern New England will be a huge asset to The Wolf.”

Gilbert said, “I am incredibly grateful to have been asked to join 102.3 The Wolf and 106.3 The Wolf. I am excited for this new on-air adventure each afternoon in Rhode Island and Connecticut, while still being on TV daily on The Rhode Show. Thank you to Holly Paras, Doug MacGunnigle, and Mary Ellen Kachinske at Cumulus Media and to Pat Wholey at WPRI for making this opportunity a reality.”

Gersten added, “I’m so thrilled to have true Classic Rock here in Southern New England, and I can’t wait to share my love of the format with listeners in Providence and New London. Thanks to Cumulus Media for giving me the chance to truly rock!”