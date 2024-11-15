Preparing Radio for Consumer Behavior in the Gen Alpha Era

“The trajectory of my career has been studying the new consumer,” said futurist, marketer, and Forecast 2025 keynote speaker Matt Britton. So as radio sometimes struggles to keep up with Gen Z, how can the industry best prepare for the rapidly advancing Gen Alpha?

The Suzy CEO gave plenty of ideas on the subject during “2025 State of Consumer: A to Z.”

Britton opened by emphasizing the transformative power of artificial intelligence, asserting that understanding and leveraging AI doesn’t require coding expertise but a willingness to learn. “Older consumers and Boomers need to be using AI even more than Gen Z,” he said, highlighting its untapped potential across generations.

Gen Alpha will be the first generation to grow up with AI embedded in every facet of their lives. This group will bring disruption to industries as they enter the workforce, fundamentally altering how businesses operate from the inside out.

At present, Gen Z’s preference for authentic, unscripted content is reshaping the media landscape, fueling the rise of the creator economy. “The ability to build a personal brand will be way more important than the ability to perform,” Britton noted, pointing to digital twin technology, which allows individuals to create virtual replicas of themselves for branding and engagement.

Britton described the “Barbell Economy,” where the middle class is shrinking, leaving growth opportunities at opposite ends of the spectrum. Consumers are increasingly choosing between budget-friendly options, like $20 Walmart jeans, or luxury items, such as $250 designer pairs, with little interest in mid-tier products. Knowing what marketers need to target the right audience is more crucial than ever.

The state-by-state legalization of sports wagering has provided fast money of radio in the past few years, but Britton says the best brands will capitalize on the mindset behind the boom. The generational divide lies in money: younger generations, driven by a “spend now” approach, are poised to increase spending significantly as they inherit wealth from Boomers, who prioritized savings and scarcity.

Hyper-personalization is no longer a nice-to-have – it’s an expectation. From loyalty programs tailored to individual preferences to AI-driven content recommendations, brands need to meet consumers where they are with precision. AI is also reshaping the music industry, with platforms like Suno pushing innovation.

In a workforce increasingly dominated by freelancers – half of Google’s staff now operates on a freelance basis – Britton explained that the role of knowledge workers is shifting. Success hinges not on solving problems but on identifying the right problems to solve.

Meanwhile, Gen Alpha’s preference for social video over paid streaming platforms signals a shift in media consumption habits. Britton stressed that brands must create personalized loyalty programs to stay relevant, tailored to the unique needs and values of their target audience.

From leveraging AI to engaging with hyper-personalized strategies, the consumer of 2025 demands innovation, authenticity, and adaptability.