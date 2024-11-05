‘The Max’ Raises Record for Ronald McDonald House of Memphis

98.1 The Max (WXMX) in Memphis raised more than $920,000 for Ronald McDonald House Charities of Memphis during its 34th Annual Radiothon on November 1. In less than 12 hours, listeners helped the Cumulus Media rock station achieve a record-breaking amount.

Throughout the Radiothon, on-air hosts from 98.1 The Max spoke with past and present families from Ronald McDonald House and community leaders who shared stories and helped raise awareness. Ronald McDonald House Charities of Memphis specifically supports children with pediatric cancer and other critical illnesses who receive treatment at St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital.

The nearly million dollar radiothon was the largest annual fundraiser for Ronald McDonald House of Memphis ever.

Cumulus Memphis Vice President and Market Manager Morgan D. Bohannon remarked, “The Max audience has long had a passion for RMH Charities, and this year they outdid themselves. The connection between our audience, staff, and ‘the cause’ is unparalleled and now, historic.”

98.1 The Max Program Director Danni Bruns added, “Say what you want about Memphis, but we just proved we’ve got the most generous community.”