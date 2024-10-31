Manchester Media Group Adds Veteran Programmer Morgan Prue

Morgan Prue has joined Saga Communications’ Manchester Media Group as Program Director for 95.7 WZID and Rewind 94.1 (WZID-HD2). Prue joins Saga from Binnie Media New Hampshire’s 99.1 The Bone (WNNH) where she handled Regional Promotions and Programming.

Prue’s radio background includes work with stations across the Northeast like 106.7 Lite-FM in New York City, Magic 106.7, and 105.7 WROR in Boston, as well as programming roles in Ottawa, Canada.

Prue began her new role with Saga on October 28.

Manchester Media Group Market President Lucy Lange stated, “We are fortunate to have major market talent leading the region’s strongest AC brand, WZID.”

Morgan Prue commented, “I am thrilled to be a part of another legendary radio station and to be working with the amazing and talented team at WZID! Special thanks to Lucy Lange, President/General Manager, and Pat Paxton, Senior Vice President/Content, for this incredible opportunity!”