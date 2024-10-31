Denver Country Station Adds AI Operations In An Audacy FM First

Audacy has partnered with Super Hi-Fi to integrate AI technology into the operation of Front Range Country 103.1 (KQKS-HD2) in Denver. Launched in March 2023, the station is now supported by Super Hi-Fi’s Program Director platform – an FM band first for Audacy.

The partnership allows Audacy’s programming team to manage music curation, content scheduling, ads, and voice tracking from any location, via a cloud-first, transmitter-based structure.

Audacy has spent the year growing its AI operations across the company. The broadcaster previously integrated Super Hi-Fi’s AI Program Director on five HD Radio stations across Boston, Los Angeles, Houston, Buffalo, and Portland in April. That same month, it started a joint venture with ElevenLabs to incorporate advanced synthetic voice technology for realistic, multilingual AI voices for broadcasts and commercials.

Audacy’s 700 digital Exclusive Stations also carry Super Hi-Fi’s HLS+ streaming technology.

Audacy Chief Programming Officer Jeff Sottolan commented, “As we continue to leverage new technology to enhance our portfolio and content, we’re excited to take this next step in our partnership with Super Hi-Fi and implement their capabilities for Front Range Country 103.1. Together, we’ll optimize human-led programming and production efforts to better serve station listeners and partners.”

Super Hi-Fi CEO Zack Zalon stated, “This is an incredibly exciting moment. With this partnership, we are using cutting-edge innovation to help drive the entire industry forward. All with a goal of continuing radio’s legacy as the premier listening experience, just with much less complexity and much more efficiency.”