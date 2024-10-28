Harrisonburg’s 96.9 WSIG Brings Bill Fox to Mornings

Saga Communications’ 96.9 WSIG in Harrisonburg, VA, has announced veteran Country radio broadcaster Bill Fox as its new morning host. Fox takes over from previous host Quinn Alexander, who was let go earlier in October after eighteen months.

Fox joins WSIG after three years in Illinois with Midwest Communications, where he was Brand Manager for 104.9 The Wolf (WXCL) and Mix 106.9 (WSWT) in Peoria. Fox’s background also includes on-air roles at New Jersey’s 107.1 The Boss (WWZY), 97.5 WOKQ on New Hampshire’s Seacoast, and B95.5 (WYJB) in Albany.

WSIG Brand Manager Tom Morgan commented, “Talk about lightning in a bottle! Bill brings an incredible amount of experience and energy to an already amazing team at Harrisonburg Media Group. His incredible work ethic and desire to get to know the SIG family of local listeners will be something to talk about for years to come. Welcome to the Saga Family, Bill!”

Bill Fox said, “Over the years, I’ve been blessed to work at some heritage call letters. But I’ve never been more excited to join a legendary radio station like WSIG. This station IS the Shenandoah Valley, and I’m thrilled to be a part of it. Thanks to Kim Mitchell, Brandy Lindsey, Tom Morgan, and the amazing team at Saga Communications in Harrisonburg for making me feel like a part of the family on day one.”