Turning Mistakes Into Profits

(By Pat Bryson) “It is five times more expensive to generate new customers than to keep existing ones.” The Gallup Organization tells us this and we all know it to be true. We also know that we humans make mistakes that can sometimes upset our clients to the point of losing them. How do we keep this from happening?

Making a mistake CAN allow us to make a raving fan of our client. It depends on how we respond to the mistake and how we rectify it.

Respond as soon as you know there is a problem. If you find the problem before your client is aware of it, go to the client first. Don’t rely on the client not noticing the problem. Putting off dealing with the situation, even if it might be unpleasant, will only make the situation worse. Call or, if possible, go to see the client in person. Explain the mistake. Take responsibility. Be honest.

A good question to ask the client is, “What would you like me to do to correct this problem?” Much of the time, what they ask us to do is much less than we would have been willing to do. Do what they ask, if at all possible. If you can do more than they ask, you have the opportunity to strengthen your relationship with them. They will remember the way you responded to the situation.

Write a follow-up note apologizing for the problem and outlining what you are doing to correct it.

If the problem was caused by a logistical problem on your end, make sure to correct it so that you don’t have repeat mistakes.

Clients understand that we are all human and that sometimes we foul up. If we handle mistakes quickly and professionally, we can create an even stronger relationship with our clients.

Happy Selling!

Pat Bryson is the CEO of Bryson Broadcasting International, a consulting firm that works with sales managers and salespeople to raise revenue. She is the author of two books, A Road Map to Success in High-Dollar Broadcast Sales and Successful Broadcast Sales: Thriving in Change available on her website. Read Pat’s Radio Ink archives here.