WSCO Adds Doug Gottlieb to Lineup In Programming Update

Woodward Community Media’s 95.3/99.1 The Score (WSCO-AM) is revamping the Appleton sports station’s mid-day lineup this fall. The changes will see the return of The Mike Heller Show, a rebrand for The Show, and the addition of NCAA basketball coach Doug Gottlieb.

Starting October 28, The Doug Gottlieb Show, a nationally syndicated program from Fox Sports Radio, will air weekdays. Gottlieb has been with FOX Sports since 2017, previously working with CBS Sports Radio and Westwood One. He was named head coach for the University of Wisconsin-Green Bay men’s basketball team in May.

Gottlieb commented, “Our show is so excited to expand our footprint in Wisconsin! Everywhere I go, people ask where they can hear us…now the answer is WSCO! Let’s go!”

The Show with Leo and Balky will be rebranded as The Show with Balky, following John Leopold’s decision to step back from hosting to focus on his sales executive role. Eric “Balky” Balkman will continue as the solo host. Additionally, The Mike Heller Show, a statewide syndicated program, will return to WSCO after airing on the signal from 2016 to 2019.

Woodward Community Media Talk Brand Manager B.J. DeGroot added, “With Doug now serving as head coach for UW-Green Bay Men’s Basketball and continuing his national show, it was essential to bring his voice to sports fans in Northeast Wisconsin. We are thrilled to enhance our local and regional sports coverage by bringing Doug’s show to our audience and welcoming Mike back to Northeast Wisconsin.”