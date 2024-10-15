LA’s KFI AM 640 Fights Fake News with ‘Mis/Dis’ Series

iHeartMedia’s KFI AM 640 is presenting Mis/Dis, a special program focused on the dangers of fake news, misinformation, and disinformation. The two-part series brings together experts from journalism, academia, and the California State Assembly.

Produced by Steve Gregory and Jacob Gonzalez, Mis/Dis is designed to educate listeners on how to identify misleading or false information. The program highlights the distinctions between misinformation and disinformation, teaching listeners how to recognize red flags in reporting and online content.

Steve Gregory interviews a senior investigative producer from the BBC’s verification unit, a managing editor of a US-based verification platform, media literacy experts, and specialists in AI deepfakes. The show also features a conversation with a California lawmaker who authored legislation aimed at curbing deceptive and digitally altered content related to elections on major online platforms.

KFI joins the many radio broadcasters aiming to keep an informed public. The National Association of Broadcasters introduced its 2024 Election Toolkit in March. The online resource is aimed at helping local radio stations provide accurate election coverage and encourage voter participation.

After its live broadcast, Mis/Dis will be available on the station website and the iHeartRadio app.

KFI-AM 640 Program Director Robin Bertolucci commented, “This news special is especially important with the upcoming election. We hope this program will teach people the skills to become a better-informed voter and citizen.”