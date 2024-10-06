Kamala Harris To Talk With Howard Stern Ahead Of Election Day

With less than a month until Election Day, Vice President Kamala Harris is expanding her audio campaigning with appearances on The Howard Stern Show and the Call Her Daddy podcast. Harris will talk with Stern on October 8 via his exclusive SiriusXM channel.

Harris’ appearance on Call Her Daddy sees the Democratic presidential contender discuss women’s rights, the economy, and her experiences overcoming doubt with host Alex Cooper.

VP Harris is increasingly relying on audio to reach niche audiences at a critical moment in her campaign. Call Her Daddy is targeted to Gen Z and Millennial women. She has previously talked with Hispanic media superstar Stephanie “Chiquibaby” Himonidis on the nationally syndicated El Show de Chiquibaby on Nueva Network, to reach the increasingly powerful Latino vote.

The Harris-Walz campaign has launched radio ads aimed at rural and Republican voters in Pennsylvania on more than 130 rural stations and spent $3 million in Spanish-language radio ads to reach Latino voters in key battleground states, including Arizona, Nevada, Pennsylvania, and Wisconsin.

The Call Her Daddy move takes a page from the playbook of her opponent, former President Donald Trump, who has been appealing to young male voters through popular podcasts like Impaulsive and This Past Weekend with influencers Logan Paul and Theo Von, respectively.

Both candidates are on a media blitz until the election’s end as only 2.6 points separate the two in national polls.