State AGs: Helene Highlights Need for AM Radios in Vehicles

Iowa Attorney General Brenna Bird and Florida Attorney General Ashley Moody have co-led a letter including ten more state attorneys general urging Congress to support the AM Radio for Every Vehicle Act as automakers seek to remove the AM band from EVs.

The letter to Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer, Speaker of the House Mike Johnson, Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell, and House Minority Leader Hakeen Jeffries points to the recent destruction caused by Hurricane Helene across the eastern US, and radio’s role in providing critical information when other communication systems fail.

The letter cites Radio Ink coverage about the band’s continued reach, saying, “AM radio is a vital source of free and readily accessible information for millions of Americans. According to the National Association of Broadcasters, about 47 million Americans listen to AM radio every week.”

The letter continues, “We were concerned to hear reports of car manufacturers deciding to stop including AM radios in automobiles. As seven former leaders of the FEMA explained in a recent letter, removing AM radios from cars is a ‘grave threat to future local, state, and federal disaster response and relief efforts.'”

“Considering the essential role AM radios play in the safety and well-being of Americans across the country, we urge you to prioritize the AM Radio for Every Vehicle Act and to support the protection of this vital communications network.”

The message is supported by attorney generals from Arkansas, Indiana, Louisiana, Mississippi, Montana, South Carolina, South Dakota, Texas, Utah, and West Virginia.

Iowa Attorney General Brenna Bird commented, “When disaster strikes, we must be prepared. Hurricane Helene is a harsh reminder of how critical it is to have dependable lines of communication in an emergency. AM radio stations and the people who work there are a lifeline in times of crisis. I am calling on Congress to prioritize AM radios, which we know provide a key network that saves lives and relays information families need to protect themselves.”

Help ensure that Americans retain access to a vital lifeline in times of crisis as automakers try to remove it. Contact your members of Congress by texting AM to 52886, urging them to support legislation that ensures AM radio remains in cars.

If your station is not running the NAB PSAs asking your listeners to reach out to their representatives, get them here.