National Student Media Convention Sets Schedule For Seattle

College Broadcasters, Inc. has revealed the lineup for the 2024 National Student Media Convention, taking place from October 23-26 at the Renaissance Seattle. The three-day convention will feature more than 70 speakers and a two-day career fair.

This annual event offers students, faculty, and staff from college media outlets the chance to engage with industry professionals, attend educational sessions, and network with peers from across the country, including representatives from KING-TV, KREM-TV, KWSC-FM, the Seattle Kraken, and more.

The career fair will include recruiters from 361 radio stations and 376 TV stations across the US, as well as a vendor exhibition showcasing the latest in media technology from companies like Live 365 and RCS.

A special screening of 35,000 Watts: The Story of College Radio will also be held, featuring appearances by Director Michael Millard, college radio historian Jennifer Waits, and former college radio DJ Stacy Bellew. The convention will also include the popular Swag Swap Social, a networking event with a live performance by Baltimore-based musician Skribe, and live cybercast coverage sponsored by Broadcasters General Store.

The convention will conclude with the National Student Production Awards, celebrating the best in student media production.

Registration is open on the CBI site.