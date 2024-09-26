Radio Is Ready As The Gulf Coast Braces For Hurricane Helene

As Hurricane Helene hits the Gulf Coast, radio is a ready part of the region’s storm preparation plans. Meteorologists predict Helene will make landfall as a Category 3 hurricane as it moves toward the Florida panhandle.

In preparation for Hurricane Helene’s expected landfall, the Biden-Harris Administration approved a pre-landfall emergency declaration for Florida. FEMA is emphasizing the potential risks of storm surge, high winds, and flash flooding. The declaration also supports preparedness across Florida, Alabama, and Georgia.

FEMA is urging residents in these areas to finalize their hurricane preparedness plans immediately, recommending, “People in areas along Florida’s Panhandle, west coast and into Alabama and Georgia should follow the forecast carefully and instructions of state and local officials by monitoring local radio.”

FEMA executives, past and present, as well as first responders involved in Hurricane Katrina, have expressed how radio, particularly AM radio, is a necessity during hurricane season while they push for passage of the AM Radio for Every Vehicle Act.

Beasley Media Group has detailed its plans to ensure the safety of its teams and the continuation of critical broadcasts across its Tampa, Fort Myers, and Naples stations.

In Tampa, the storm team will remain on-site Thursday, with engineers working remotely to manage any issues that arise. All stations will stay in format with weather updates from ABC News meteorologist Denis Phillips. If the hurricane reaches life-threatening levels, the stations will break format for local television broadcasts, a decision to be made by Operations Manager Rick Thomas.

Q105 Afternoon Drive host Geno Knight has been providing regular updates on the storm’s path, and digital teams are actively sharing information on sandbag locations and school closures in Tampa Bay counties via social media and newsletters.

In Fort Myers, the engineering team is also on standby, with generators fully tested and fueled. A newly acquired vehicle will ensure engineers can access tower locations even in the event of flooding. Continuous weather updates will be provided by NBC-2, and stations will break format if Hurricane Helene becomes severely threatening.

The station websites feature hurricane guides and essential information for listeners.

In addition, the FCC, in coordination with FEMA, has activated the Disaster Information Reporting System and the Mandatory Disaster Response Initiative for broadcasters in response to Helene’s expected impact on communications infrastructure in Florida, Georgia, North Carolina, and South Carolina.