How Radio’s Best Managers Are Retaining Top Performers in 2024

It’s one thing to find a sales or on-air superstar for your organization. It’s another thing entirely to keep them on board. Ranking as one of the top issues for radio leaders, staff retention is a pain point that few can escape. With October’s Radio Ink issue crowning the industry’s best managers of 2024, who better to ask about keeping top performers on board?

Radio Ink asked, What are your best strategies for retaining your organization’s top performers?

“To retain top performers, we focus on competitive compensation, clear career growth paths, meaningful recognition, and a positive work culture. I foster continuous learning and development, offer flexibility, ensure strong leadership, and maintain open communication to align their goals with the organization’s vision, ensuring they feel valued and engaged.”

“Giving them a lot of creative freedom, help them become a well-known figure among their peers and grow their personal social networks, while at the same time allowing them to be an image for the radio, becoming local celebrities.”

“Work to continue to engage with the under 40 listeners. I am concerned the industry has given up on 18-34-year-olds, which, in the long term, will prove to be a big mistake. We can’t have an industry that ages out. Podcasters and influencers can’t take the place of radio on-air talent.”

