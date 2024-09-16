NYC’s WBAI Launches Fall Lineup with Progressive Talk and Music

New York City public station WBAI 99.5 FM is launching a new slate of fall programming including new shows and returning favorites. WBAI’s lineup will feature a mix of progressive talk shows, music programming, and activist-driven content.

Listeners can tune in to music programs such as Earth Riot Radio, which blends climate activism and performance to address environmental justice issues, and Groovelines, a house music show hosted by Tina “DJ BlackIcon1” Dixon, DJ Lil Tiger, and ND HOUSEPARTY. The Sweet Spot returns with two hours of commercial-free dance music.

The lineup will also include Caribbean Voices and Beyond, celebrating Caribbean culture and its global influence.

On the talk side, Naturalistic Support will explore human behavior and relationships, covering topics like anger, betrayal, grief, and forgiveness. The Abolitionist Show, hosted by Frenchie Davis, aims to uncover false histories that perpetuate oppression, offering social and emotional liberation.

Hosted by Peabody Award-winning broadcaster Leonard Lopate, Leonard Lopate at Large moves to Sundays, featuring conversations that span politics, science, food, and culture.

WBAI Interim Station Manager Bob Hennelly said, “The launch of these new shows signals a renewed dedication to our mission of delivering content that inspires action, challenges the status quo, and serves our diverse and expanding community of listeners. The programs are the premium.”

Interim Program Director Keziah Glow stated, “At WBAI, we have always sought to amplify underrepresented voices and perspectives. This fall’s lineup reflects that commitment, offering a wide range of content—from deep dives into social justice and personal development to electrifying music that reflects New York’s vibrant culture.”