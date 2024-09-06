SAG-AFTRA Joins The Fight for AI Regulation in Political Ads

The Screen Actors Guild-American Federation of Television and Radio Artists is one of the latest groups to come out in support of requiring AI disclosures in political advertising. The union filed an opinion with the FCC on behalf of its more than 160,000 media artists.

SAG-AFTRA’s concerns and advocacy efforts regarding the use of artificial intelligence in political advertising are rooted in the protection of individual rights and the integrity of democratic processes. The filing was posted on the same day that 80 individual video games agreed to its terms on AI protections amid a strike that started in July. The strike will continue for major studios like Disney and EA that have yet to agree to terms avoiding “exploitative” use of AI to clone talent.

With the potential for AI to create realistic, but entirely fabricated images, voices, and performances that can deceive the public. SAG-AFTRA states that its members, which include actors, journalists, and other media professionals whose voices and likenesses could be replicated without their consent, face a substantial threat from unauthorized digital replicas.

By pushing for regulations, SAG-AFTRA aims to safeguard both the personal rights of individuals and the broader public’s trust in media.

As for who the burden of reporting falls on, the union says, “SAG-AFTRA agrees with the Commission’s proposals that the broadcaster inquire as to whether a political ad includes AI-generated content and maintain records regarding these disclosures. While other commenters are better situated to comment on the nature and scope of the required inquiry, and the consequences for noncompliance, we believe an inquiry requirement is a critical element of an effective disclosure rule. Requiring this simple inquiry will undoubtedly help ensure compliance with the rule.”

“Further, SAG-AFTRA supports the Commission’s proposal that stations be required to maintain copies of the disclosures in their online political files. As the Commission notes, this helps ensure greater transparency for the public.”

The union’s stance is informed by its historical negotiations with major industry stakeholders concerning AI’s role in entertainment. SAG-AFTRA cites recent collective bargaining agreements with major studios that have set precedents for how AI can be ethically used in film and television, establishing guidelines that prevent the exploitation of performers’ digital likenesses.

In June, Instreamatic launched a new collaboration utilizing audio AI technology that enables brands to create contextual audio ads with SAG-AFTRA performers, under the Dynamic AI Audio Commercials Waiver on their platform. This integration of voice synthesis and AI crafts ads customized to the listener’s specific conditions, such as location and weather.

The waiver allows the blending of original actor recordings with digital voice synthesis, while ensuring actors are compensated per the Audio Commercials Contract for each ad created and aired. Actor consent is required for voice replication, and stringent security measures are mandated to protect and eventually delete voice data post-employment, safeguarding actor rights.

SAG-AFTRA hopes the FCC’s efforts to regulate AI-generated content in the US could serve as a model for other countries grappling with similar issues, thereby influencing international norms and standards in digital media. Other organizations joining in agreement with the union include the Center for American Progress, the Lawyers’ Committee for Civil Rights Under Law, and the National Hispanic Media Coalition.