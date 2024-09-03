Radio Ink Awards Passes to Five Industry Pros for 2024 RMSS

In one week, Radio Ink will be in Cincinnati for the radio sales event of the year, but in the meantime, we’re happy to announce the winners of our 2024 Radio Masters Sales Summit contest. We awarded registrations and hotel accommodations to five lucky entrants.

Our congrats to:

Bob Goff – General Manager, Heart of Wisconsin Media

Sandie Fulks – Market Manager, Rich Broadcasting

Morgan Luffman – Account Executive, Brewer Media Group

Simone Rowson – Sr. Media Consultant, Cox Media Group

Steve Falat – General Manager, River Radio It’s not too late to get your next million-dollar sales idea. Tickets for the 2024 Radio Masters Sales Summit are still on sale! Attendees will see: Cumulus Media/Westwood One Chief Insights Officer Pierre Bouvard unpack one of radio’s greatest advertising success stories: Steve’s Pest Control

Tips for Helping Sellers Maximize Performance: a keynote on leadership from Matt Sunshine.

Exclusive research on the Home Improvement and Financial Services verticals from NuVoodoo, presented by Carolyn Gilbert and Michael Doyle.

The Panel Where the Audience Is the Panel: an interactive session to find the best 360 sales proposals in radio, moderated by Jacobs Media GM Paul Jacobs.

20 Electrifying Sales Ideas in 20 Minutes with the always-entertaining Paige Nienaber. Our incredible panels will include: An exploration of how AI enhances the sales process from drafting emails to creating commercials with Chantelle Crowhurst, Dave “Chachi” Denes, Maria Kestner, and Patti Taylor.

Strategies for leveraging digital, on-air, and on-dash platforms with Dustin Wilson, Phil Forrester, Steve Newberry, and Katie Wheeless.

Discussion on the transition from sales to management and the skills required with Angie Balderas, Pat Bryson, Lisa Fields, and Deon Levingston.

Insights into current digital sales strategies and the challenges faced with Kristi Nguyen, Dara Kalvort, Jodi Korlacki, and Mike Smith. All this, plus the 32nd Annual Radio Wayne Awards, recognizing outstanding achievements in radio sales! Join us September 10-11 for the 2024 Radio Masters Sales Summit. We’ve made it easily accessible no matter where you live: the Cincinnati Airport Marriott. You’ll leave rethinking, refreshed, and refocused.