Jaybeau Jones Takes Mornings On New Hampshire’s Frank FM

Jaybeau Jones joins Binnie Media‘s Frank FM morning lineup across multiple New Hampshire stations starting August 5. Jones, a Rhode Island Broadcasters Hall of Fame inductee, has been on SiriusXM’s ’70s channel for the past twelve years.

The Massachusetts native has also enjoyed on-air roles in New York, Chicago, and, most recently, Boston’s WROR. He’ll now be heard on WFNQ in Manchester/Nashua, WLNH in Concord-Lakes, and WBYY in Portsmouth-Dover-Rochester. Jones is the latest addition to Frank FM’s new lineup, also featuring Angie C and Doc & Friends.

Binnie Media EVP of Programming & Operations Heath Cole added, “We are thrilled to welcome Jaybeau to our esteemed lineup of A-level talent at Binnie Media. We are equally excited to announce Frank FM as his first affiliate with Personality On Demand.”

Jones said, “Finally, I get to relive my childhood and hang out on Lake Winnipesaukee! New Hampshire is like a second home. I have wonderful family memories of Summers in New Hampshire. Coming to Frank is like being back home.”