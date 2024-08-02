Buck’s Back In The Booth: Suhr Returns For IU Football Broadcasts

Buck Suhr is shedding retirement to get back in the radio booth for Indiana University Football. Suhr will pair up once again with Voice of the Hoosiers, Don Fischer, as former color commentator Rhett Lewis moves to the Big Ten Network for the 2024 season.

With 18 seasons of broadcasting experience, this marks Suhr’s third stint alongside Fischer, who has previously been behind the mic from 1997 to 2001 and 2010 to 2022, when he announced he would retire.

Before joined the Hoosiers’ broadcast team, Suhr spent twelve seasons on the IU coaching staff and another six in an administrative role within the athletics department.

During his tenure as running backs coach under Head Coach Bill Mallory, Buck Suhr developed notable All-Americans such as Anthony Thompson and Vaughn Dunbar. His coaching was pivotal in producing one of the most dynamic rushing offenses in the nation, which saw multiple rushers achieve 1,000-yard seasons and set school records.