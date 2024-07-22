Purdue Football Welcomes Mark Herrmann to the Broadcast Team

Purdue University has announced that College Football Hall of Famer Mark Herrmann will join the Boilermaker Sports Network as the new color analyst for Purdue football broadcasts. Herrmann will pair up with Voice of the Boilermakers, Tim Newton.

With experience as a fill-in analyst and sideline reporter for the Boilermaker Sports Network, Herrmann is also the director of leadership and alumni engagement for the John Purdue Club. During his collegiate football career at the university, he broke passing records and earned unanimous First Team All-American and Big Ten MVP in 1980. He would go on to play eleven seasons in the NFL.

Herrmann succeeds Purdue Football alum Pete Quinn who retired after 32 seasons.

Purdue Sports Properties General Manager Mark Walpole said, “We are thrilled to welcome Mark to the Purdue radio team as our full-time football color analyst. His deep understanding of the game and Purdue Athletics and his extraordinary journey from college star to NFL veteran make him uniquely qualified to offer insightful and engaging commentary. We look forward to hearing his perspective as he brings his expertise and passion for Purdue Football to our listeners this fall.”

Newton stated, “Mark and I were in school at the same time, and I worked on his Heisman Trophy campaign when I was a student in the sports information office. It’s really fun to have a chance to work with him to bring the excitement of Boilermaker Football to our listeners. He has big shoes to fill, but I know he’ll be up to the task.”

Mark Herrmann added, “I am extremely excited to join the Boilermaker Sports Network this fall. It is an opportunity to be a part of a great team that is passionate about bringing the best coverage and insight into the Purdue football broadcast every week. I am hoping to add my personal touch as a former player, announcer and fan. It promises to be a fun-filled, challenging schedule and I can’t wait for the opening game on August 31.”