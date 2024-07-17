Former CNN SVP Meredith Artley To Lead Hawaiʻi Public Radio

Former CNN Digital Worldwide Editor-in-Chief Meredith Artley has been named the new President and CEO of Hawaiʻi Public Radio. She fills the role being vacated by José Fajardo, who is stepping down due to health reasons following his 2021 diagnosis with ALS.

Artley’s appointment comes after a national search conducted by Livingston Associates. Before joining HPR, Artley enhanced the digital presence of the Shangri La Museum of Islamic Art, Culture & Design in Honolulu and held significant roles at CNN, The New York Times, The Los Angeles Times, and the International Herald Tribune.

HPR operates two different radio offerings, HPR-1 and HPR-2, split between 15 signals.

Artley will begin her tenure on August 12. She commented, “As a listener, supporter, and fan for more than two decades, I’m delighted and deeply honored to lead HPR. HPR is such a vital service for all of Hawai’i, providing essential information, inspiration, and new perspectives. I look forward to expanding HPR’s community of supporters and listeners, and building on the strong foundation that José and the talented team have created.”

HPR Board Chair Kathryn Matayoshi said, “HPR’s Board of Directors is delighted to welcome someone of Meredith’s experience and talents to continue HPR’s remarkable growth in serving our communities across the Islands and beyond our shores.”

Fajardo added, “I’m pleased with the Board’s decision to select Meredith as HPR’s new President and CEO. I will continue to make myself available during this leadership transition. While I will miss public radio, a passion of mine for many years, I rest easy knowing Meredith will do an excellent job with moving HPR forward to represent and serve our members, listeners and our community at large.”