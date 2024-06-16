Former ‘Drive Chicago’ Radio Host Paul Brian Dead At 73

Beloved Chicago radio personality Paul Brian passed away on June 11 at age 73 after a brief illness. Brian hosted Drive Chicago on WLS-AM every Saturday morning for more than twenty years, avoiding mechanical advice to focus on automotive history and culture.

The Chicago native was first influenced by his parents, who both owned hot rods. Brian started his broadcasting career in the early 1970s while serving in the US Army. He was director of the Armed Forces Radio and Television network while stationed in the Panama Canal Zone.

His early exposure to cars sparked a lifelong passion, leading to his career in automotive journalism and associated jobs, including serving as communications director for the Alfa Romeo IndyCar team and managing communications for the Chicago Auto Show.

Despite his lack of mechanical skills, Brian was known for driving a different car each week, often testing vehicles provided by manufacturers right from his Medinah, IL home. He had a penchant for naming his cars, like his red Porsche 911 Carrera, which he called Helga.

Brian also co-hosted the His Turn – Her Turn series on YouTube, where he continued to share his love for cars alongside industry expert Lauren Fix. He was also a founding member of the Allen J. Lynch Medal of Honor Veterans Foundation.

Plans for a private memorial are underway.