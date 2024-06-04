Michigan Association of Broadcasters Picks Casey Jones For CEO

The Michigan Association of Broadcasters has announced the appointment of Casey Jones as its new President and CEO, effective June 24. Jones, currently serving as the Director of Community Affairs at WOOD-TV in Grand Rapids, will be taking over from Sam Klemet.

Jones started his career as an intern at WOOD-TV during his studies at Grand Valley State University. After he graduated in 2011, he worked as a multimedia sports and news journalist in South Bend, IN, before returning to WOOD-TV as a weekend sports anchor and later becoming a morning anchor in 2015. He stepped into the role of Community Affairs Director in 2021.

Klemet left the MAB on April 30 after four years to join the Detroit Auto Dealers Association as co-Executive-Director. Under his tenure, the MAB started its high-profile “Be There” campaign, specifically recruiting students for future broadcast careers as air talent, engineers, salespeople, and more.

Casey Jones’ ascent to leadership follows the interim tenure of Rachel Krause and Jennifer Clark.

Jones commented, “I am honored to join the MAB and work alongside a team that champions broadcasters better than anyone in the country. It is a privilege to represent the thousands of broadcasters across the state of Michigan. I’m eager to take on the challenges our industry is facing with the support of our MAB members and partners. Together, we will promote the vitality of broadcasting and embrace the opportunities that come with ever-evolving technology and audience dynamics.”

MAB Board Chair Debbie Petersmark said, “On behalf of the MAB Board, we are excited to welcome Casey as our new President & CEO. And we sincerely thank the MAB staff, including Jennifer Clark and Rachel Krause who are serving as Co-Interim Directors, for their stability and leadership during this transition.”